Justice League Composer Claims He Completed Work on Snyder Cut Score

Tom Holkenborg, the composer best known by his professional name, Junkie XL, says that his unused score for Justice League — music that would, at least in theory, have been used for the fabled “Snyder cut” of the film, is completed and ready to use. He stopped short of saying whether he thought fans might ever hear it, but said in a new interview that he had no interest in repurposing the music for other projects outside of the DC Universe. Holkenborg’s score, it seems, is one of a number of things that were further along by the time Zack Snyder left the Justice League film than audiences had any prior reason to believe.

Snyder’s cut has taken on a mythic dimension with his fans, who are relentless in their pursuit of it. Earlier today, thousands of fans managed to swamp the HBO Max Q&A on Twitter, asking whether the upcoming streaming platform from WarnerMedia might turn out to be the thing that finally makes Snyder’s version of Justice League a reality.

“The full score is still there,” Holkenborg told ScreenRant. “It’s a really great score, and it’s just there. It never goes away. We’ll see what happens in the future, you know?”

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change. As for Eisenberg, he was built up in Batman v Superman, but appeared only for a few moments in a post-credits scene in Justice League.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.