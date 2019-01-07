DC Comics Fans Think Spike Lee Cosplayed as The Joker at the Golden Globes

Director Spike Lee arrived at the 76th Golden Globes tonight and the moment he stepped on the red carpet, Twitter started comparing the filmmaker to an iconic DC Comics villain.

Dress in purple from head to toe, many people online instantly compared Lee to Jack Nicholson‘s Joker that appeared in Tim Burton‘s Batman (1989). Most noticeable, fans seemed to keep comparing Lee’s outfit to one scene in the movie, in particular — the scene where Joker visits a Gotham City museum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee is in attendance at the Golden Globes on behalf of his standout hit BlacKkKlansman, starring J.D. Washington, Star Wars star Adam Driver, and Spider-Man: Homecoming alum Laura Harrier. In total, the movie was nominated for four awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director of a Motion Picture for Lee’s work on the film.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to Spike Lee’s Golden Globes attire!

The Clown Prince of Tailoring

Spike lee out here at the #GoldenGIobes looking like he gets his suits from the same place as Tim burtons joker. pic.twitter.com/gmQU1TTLC3 — peter (@woesTV) January 7, 2019

Had To Do A Quick Double Take

I’m glad to see Tim Burton’s Joker is back… oh wait. That’s Spike Lee. — Is it baseball season yet? (@rogerthechisdad) January 7, 2019

Definitely A Joker Stan

Spike Lee is clearly a fan of Batman 89’s Joker. — Johny (@juandoval001) January 7, 2019

Homage

I see Spike Lee is paying homage to Jack Nicholson’s Joker tonight at the Golden Globes. #goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/SRiAtkRXZ6 — NJ Native Tongue (@njnativetongue) January 7, 2019

Mistaken Identities

We got Spike Lee looking like The Joker and Jamie Lee Curtis looking like Brigette Nielsen in Creed 2. The #GoldenGlobes are weird. pic.twitter.com/6QsAQjWFho — Patrick Sheehan (@SheenyWrldPeace) January 7, 2019

Closet Raiding

Spike Lee out here lookin like he just raided the Joker’s closet from Batman (1989).



And I am ALL about it.#GoldenGlobes2019⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ — andr0ne (@andr0ne_) January 7, 2019

Joker-Chic

Spike Lee rockin’ Joker-chic at the Globes #GoldenGlobes2019 — Becky Comtois (@BeckyComtois) January 7, 2019

Hahahahaha!

Zany