DC Comics Fans Think Spike Lee Cosplayed as The Joker at the Golden Globes

Director Spike Lee arrived at the 76th Golden Globes tonight and the moment he stepped on the red […]

By

Director Spike Lee arrived at the 76th Golden Globes tonight and the moment he stepped on the red carpet, Twitter started comparing the filmmaker to an iconic DC Comics villain.

Dress in purple from head to toe, many people online instantly compared Lee to Jack Nicholson‘s Joker that appeared in Tim Burton‘s Batman (1989). Most noticeable, fans seemed to keep comparing Lee’s outfit to one scene in the movie, in particular — the scene where Joker visits a Gotham City museum.

Lee is in attendance at the Golden Globes on behalf of his standout hit BlacKkKlansman, starring J.D. Washington, Star Wars star Adam Driver, and Spider-Man: Homecoming alum Laura Harrier. In total, the movie was nominated for four awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director of a Motion Picture for Lee’s work on the film.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to Spike Lee’s Golden Globes attire!

