Hasbro Unveils New Black Series and TVC Figures For Star Wars Day 2025

The big Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th event for 2025 takes place this weekend, and Disney / Lucasfilm are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to new product releases. Naturally, Hasbro is bringing new Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures to the party, with highlights that include a Force FX Ezra Bridger lightsaber, a Stormtroopers of the Empire 3-pack, Black Series Aayla Secura and Magnaguard figures in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith and much more.

A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, and look for pre-orders to begin on May 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET (unless otherwise indicated) here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. There will also be 2 Walmart exclusives that should be available here at 10am ET. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Also, make sure to check out our complete guide for more of the best exclusive merch and deals that are on tap for Star Wars Day.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE EZRA BRIDGER LIGHTSABER / Approx. Retail Price: $249.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / Officially licensed roleplay item based on Ezra Bridger’s Lightsaber from STAR WARS: AHSOKA, featuring advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, including a blue blade and multiple activation effects. Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included). Note that Disney will also be releasing new lightsaber hilts on Star Wars Day. Additional details can be found right here.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPERS OF THE EMPIRE 3-PACK / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Hasbro Pulse / 3.75-inch scale action figure 3-pack based on Galactic Empire stormtroopers, including a Snowtrooper Commander, Sandtrooper, and Scout Trooper, each with accessories and premium detail in vintage-inspired packaging.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BEN (OBI-WAN) KENOBI / Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / 3.75-inch scale figure of Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE with poseable limbs, Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt accessories, and Kenner branding with a unique VC number (VC #373).

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER / Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / 3.75-inch scale figure of a stormtrooper from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE with poseable limbs, a blaster accessory, and Kenner branding with a unique VC number (VC #231).

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CANTINA ADVENTURE 4-PACK / Approx. Retail Price: $64.99 / Hasbro Pulse / 3.75-inch scale action figure set based on Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and Snaggletooth from the Mos Eisley cantina, featuring blue deco for Snaggletooth (as in the original 1978 release), blasters, alternate hands for Walrus Man, cantina backdrop, and Kenner-branded packaging with individual cardbacks and VC numbers (VC# 376, 377, 378, 379).

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AAYLA SECURA / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order at 10am ET on 5/4 – Walmart Exclusive / 6-inch scale figure celebrating the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, featuring premium design, deco, articulation, 2 accessories, and commemorative blister-carded packaging.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAGNAGUARD / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order at 10am ET on 5/4 – Walmart Exclusive / 6-inch scale figure celebrating the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, featuring premium design, deco, articulation, 2 accessories, and commemorative blister-carded packaging.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER & DEATH TROOPER / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Hasbro Pulse / 6-inch scale 2-pack detailed to resemble a shoretrooper and a death trooper from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, each with poseable limbs and blaster accessories (short for shoretrooper, short and long for death trooper).

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SANDTROOPER / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / 6-inch scale figure detailed to look like a sandtrooper from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, featuring poseable limbs, 2 blaster accessories, and a removable backpack.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE LIEUTENANT GALLE / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / 6-inch scale figure detailed to look like Clone Lieutenant Galle from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, featuring poseable limbs, 3 blaster accessories, and a removable helmet.