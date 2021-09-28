DC’s Stargirl: Cameron Gellman Previews Rick’s Journey in “Summer School: Chapter Eight”

On DC’s Stargirl, for each of the members of the new Justice Society of America, stepping into their roles as heroes have been life-changing, but that’s especially true for Rick Tyler. Being recruited by Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) changed almost everything Rick knew about himself, his history, and how his parents really died. It’s made for a complex journey for Rick, one that saw him spare Solomon Grundy at the end of Season 1, but still struggling in a lot of ways, especially now that Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) is in the mix.



With Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) having quit the team and given up Wildcat last week, the team is at a bigger disadvantage than ever with Eclipso roaming free in Blue Valley and now, Cameron Gellman who plays Rick Tyler/Hourman on DC’s Stargirl, explains what kind of mindset Rick is in headed into this week’s “Summer School: Chapter Eight”.



“Obviously, we saw in episode seven that the effects of the fallout with Eclipso are pretty severe, with Yolanda at least. And that’s super troubling for the team,” Gellman said of the situation the JSA is in this week. “And I think everyone got a good glimpse when we were in the school fighting, of just how gnarly his force and his powers are. And all of us sort of got that early introduction to the way that he was playing with our minds. So I think Rick is very aware that something’s coming for him and just like everybody on the team is really nervous about it. And the only thing that would make it better is if the team stayed together and stuck with each other through it. And they’re already kind of separating. So I think he’s pretty concerned.”



But the threat of Eclipso isn’t the only thing Rick is concerned with. All season long, viewers have seen Rick bringing Solomon Grundy food, looking out for the creature despite Grundy being responsible for the deaths of his parents. But it’s something that, like Yolanda’s secret about killing Brainwave, he’s not confided in his friends and teammates and, according to Gellman, part of that is because Rick may not have been able to explain to his friends what he doesn’t really understand himself.



“That’s a very good question. I mean, I think the first thing is that Rick already tried putting all the blame and rage on Grundy. And that didn’t work or make him feel better. And when he had the opportunity to take Grundy’s life, he didn’t because he saw that Grundy was just as confused and scared as he was,” Gellman explained. “And I think that the next sort of way that he’s attempting to heal himself is by giving to Grundy what he wishes was given to him. I think he feels like if this town and some of these people were as gentle and as sweet and as nurturing with Rick, as he’s trying to be to Grundy, that maybe he would have turned out differently, or happier. So I think that’s why he’s treating him that way. And I think it’s occurred to him that Grundy really isn’t responsible for his own choices. We’re a product of our circumstances. And just like Rick doesn’t want to be blamed for who he had to be to survive, I think he doesn’t want to blame Grundy for who he’s had to be to survive.”



He continued, “I think that sometimes you don’t want to explain things to your friends that you yourself don’t understand yet. And then there’s an obvious danger to helping Grundy and to dealing with a wild animal. And I think that he thinks it would appear reckless, but then also it’s just sort of, for him, it’s a really intimate, personal thing he’s experiencing. And I don’t think he wants to be judged for it or have to explain himself.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Eight” airs tonight, Tuesday, September 28th.