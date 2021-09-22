DC’s Stargirl Recap: Here’s Everything You Missed in “Summer School: Chapter Seven”

As DC’s Stargirl gets deeper into its second season, things have taken a dark turn in Blue Valley. Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) finally made her move in “Summer School: Chapter Six” but she’s the one who got played in her attempt to defeat Stargirl/Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the Justice Society of America. Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) broke free of the Black Diamond, killing Isaac Bowin (Max Frantz), presumably killing Cindy, and gravely injuring The Shade (Jonathan Cake).



Now, the young heroes are trying to deal with the realization that Eclipso may be a bigger villain than they realized, one that they will have to kill to stop. That’s a problem for Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal). Yolanda has already been struggling with guilt from having killed Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) in the showdown with the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 and now, Yolanda’s guilt threatens to come to a head with life-altering implications.



Need to get caught up on the latest plot details of DC’s Stargirl? We’ve got you covered. Read on for our full-spoiler recap of “Summer School: Chapter Seven” below but if you haven’t yet seen the episode and don’t want to know everything just yet, turn back now. There are plenty of big spoilers beyond this point.

Confessions

Yolanda sits in the church confessional and tells the priest that she’d like to talk this time. She asks him if the devil is real and tells him that she thinks she’s seen him. She struggles to explain, suggesting that if God isn’t on Earth to stop the Devil, shouldn’t they? She asks if she kills something truly evil can she ever be forgiven. She starts to have one of her horrible headaches. The priest asks over and over what she’s done and Yolanda simply says that the Devil is real and he’s in Blue Valley before running out of the church.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark days

All along downtown, people are getting ready for the July 4th festivities the next day but it’s unseasonably grey and cold – there are even no leaves on the trees. At Courtney’s house, the Staff is slowly starting to recover, but it’s not there yet. Eclipso hasn’t been seen in days. No one’s sure what became of The Shade nor are they sure what Eclipso wants with Blue Valley. At the American Dream, one of the staff wants to shut down the sewing machine factory in a nearby town citing financial concerns. Barbara suggests selling things for cash flow as Jordan Mahkent wouldn’t have given up on that town. Everyone agrees and the motion passes. As Barbara goes to leave, she hears The Shade and looks up, and notices shadows on the ceiling. They disappear, but blood drops onto the table.

The diner

At the diner, the other waitress goes to serve the rude customer that always verbally abuses the staff and is briefly possessed by Eclipso to pour coffee on the man. Yolanda notices the young boy and, not realizing that’s Eclipso, gives him a lollipop to comfort him from the “scary” incident. Walking down the street, Cameron sneaks up on Courtney and briefly freaks her out, but he invites her to help set up Fourth of July decorations. She chooses to hang out with him his time, putting her phone away to focus on him. Getting off work, Yolanda has another horrible headache and goes to reach out to Courtney, but sees her with Cameron and doesn’t. She goes back to the church instead but finds that the priest has called her mother who is instantly cruel to her. Yolanda thinks she sees something and runs out.

Shards

At the shop, Mike and Pat start to try to rebuild S.T.R.I.P.E. as part of his training. Left alone, Mike discovered shards of the Black Diamond and after messing with them, hallucinates leeches. Pat comes back and explains that Mike shouldn’t mess with that, but also that the Diamond was Eclipso’s one weakness and that he hopes it still can be used against him.

Visions

At school, Courtney is distracted and Yolanda gets a text that appears to be from Henry. She then sees him in the hall and goes outside, following him via a trail of blood to the cafeteria. He tells her that because she never forgave him, he’s in a bad place now and that his father will never forgive her. Her head starts to hurt and Brainwave shows up, telling him that he’s there forever. Yolanda cries out, still in class. Courtney sits out in the hall with her and Yolanda tells her that she’s seeing Henry and Brainwave now and it’s been going on since before Eclipso. Courtney wants to talk to the team and says they’ll understand.

But they don’t understand

At Courtney’s, Yolanda opens up to the team about killing Brainwave and they’re shocked. Rick is supportive and says he would have done the same, though Yolanda questions him about why he didn’t kill Solomon Grundy. Beth, however, isn’t as understanding. Yolanda realizes that the rest of the team isn’t capable of killing if it comes to that, but she is so it would be on her to kill Eclipso, meaning more guilt for her to live with.

A broken team, a new target

Yolanda goes back to the church to confess and Brainwave appears. He attacks her and it turns out that as he was dying, he transferred his mind to hers and has been lurking there for months. As her guild has weakened her, he’s been waiting to take over. Courtney shows up and Yolanda attacks Brainwave to save her. A confused Courtney asks what happened and Yolanda tells her it will never be okay. She tells Courtney that she quits the JSA, she was never supposed to be Wildcat. Later, Courtney tries to call Yolanda, but her mother picks up and tells Courtney to stop calling, blaming Courtney for “corrupting” Yolanda. Her mother also calls the diner and quits Yolanda’s job for her.Courtney talks to her family and tries to figure out if it really was Brainwave or if it was Eclipso.



At Beth’s house, Beth sleeps fitfully while outside on the lawn the creepy little kid eats the lollipop and laughs menacingly.