‘Stargirl’ Casts ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and ‘The Fosters’ Actors as DC Characters

DC Universe has cast a pair of actors in new Stargirl roles — one as a villain, and another as an undisclosed DC character.

Given the number of Justice Society members rumored to be appearing in Stargirl, that undisclosed role might very well be a JSA member…although being cast alongside a villain may mean he goes the other way.

Jake Austin Walker and Meg DeLacy are joining the cast of the in-development Stargirl. Austin Walker will be playing an undisclosed DC character, while DeLacy will be taking on the role of Cindy Burman, who would go on in the comics to become the DC villain known as Shiv.

Cindy Burman is Blue Valley High’s most popular student…and its most feared. Secretly the daughter of Dragon King (played by Nelson Lee), a longtime enemy of the Justice Society of America, Cindy is determined to follow in her father’s footsteps

Jake Austin Walker is an American actor from Mississippi best known for his work as Jared Talbot on the Peabody Award winning series Rectify. He has been acting since he was 9 years old, appearing in features including I Love You Phillip Morris, The Chaperone and Burning Palms, as well as television credits including Impact, Bones, ‘Til Death and Identity.

More recently Jake has appeared on Fear the Walking Dead, Lethal Weapon, and on the Facebook Watch series Five Points. He also just wrapped work on the independent film Butter with Annabeth Gish and Mira Sorvino.

Jake is also a musician whose songs “Rolling Stones,” “F Love,” and “Last Dance” are available on Spotify and Apple music.

Meg DeLacy most recently appeared as Grace Mullen in Freeform’s The Fosters.

Arrow and Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter join Geoff Johns and Melissa Carter as executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode and will serve as showrunner.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.