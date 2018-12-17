‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Cast as Dr. Mid-Nite in DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’

DC Universe’s Stargirl is crafting quite the ensemble for its Justice Society of America — including one genre favorite.

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Henry Thomas has joined the upcoming live-action series, and will be playing Dr. Charles McNider/Dr. Mid-Nite. He will be appearing in the show in a recurring guest star role.

Also known as the introspective surgeon Dr. Charles McNider, Dr. Mid-Nite is a brilliant and forward-thinking medical pioneer, and a founding member of the JSA. With his trusty owl, he acts as the team’s resident doctor and detective. The character previously appeared in Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow, in which he was played by Kwesi Ameyaw.

Thomas is known for his role as Elliot in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, as well as recently playing Young Hugh Crain in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Stargirl will see Brec Bassinger playing the titular role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, with Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker also poised to appear. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed earlier this year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school.” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe in August of 2019.