Stargirl: Joel McHale Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Fans of DC’s Stargirl will get to see more of Joel McHale’s Sylvester Pemberton/Starman in Tuesday’s pivotal flashback episode “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, but that won’t be the last they see of the actor. McHale has officially been upped to series regular status for The CW series’ third season. McHale shared the news himself during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via TV Line).



McHale doesn’t offer any details about how he will be incorporated into the third season of the series and considering what fans have already seen regarding Starman, that makes sense. McHale first appeared as Starman in the series premiere during which the character died. He’s appeared in flashbacks since and McHale also appeared in the Season 1 finale, apparently as a not-so-dead Sylvester who has been making his way to Blue Valley looking for Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) ever since. Some fans have speculated that the man is not really Starman, though series creator Geoff Johns has promised the story is one that will take some time to fully play out.



“In the best comic books, I always love the long-brewing subplots and the return of Starman, Sylvester Pemberton, is one of those,” Johns told the press during an event ComicBook.com attended. “You will see him come into play in Season 2, both in flashbacks-we have a really cool episode 209, it’s got a Justice Society flashback with the original members with Luke [Wilson] and Joel and the other JSA founders-and then you’ll see Joel McHale into the latter half of the season.”



DC’s Stargirl was renewed for a third season back in May well in advance of the Season 2 premiere. The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.



