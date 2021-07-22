Stargirl Season 2 Report Teases DC Debut of Another Green Lantern Character

✖

We're less than a month away from the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, and fans are eager to see exactly what the series brings in its sophomore debut. The Season 2 trailer has teased the arrival of a number of new DC Comics heroes, including Jennifer-Lynn Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo), the daughter of original Green Lantern Alan Scott. The idea of Jade joining the fold of the series has definitely enticed fans, especially those who have been wondering if her comic-accurate brother, Todd James Rice/Obsidian, could also appear. A new report from TVLine addresses that possibility, saying that the whereabouts of Jade's brother are brought up in the early episodes of Season 2.

This echoes comments previously made by showrunner Geoff Johns, who teased that Obsidian "surely can't be far behind."

"Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott's lantern and Johnny Thunder's pink pen," Johns told SFX Magazine earlier this year. "Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can't be far behind... We haven't seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action. That was also a great challenge."

In addition to Jade (and possibly Obsidian) Season 2 of Stargirl will introduce a number of new heroes and villains to the fold of the show, including Jakeem Thunder (Alkoya Brunson), Yz the Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan), The Shade (Jonathan Cake), and Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter One", the Season 2 premiere of Stargirl, below!

"SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

Season 2 of Stargirl will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.