Stargirl Sneak Peek Revealed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 took place on Saturday giving fans a showcase of the latest in movies, television shows, comics, video games, and more from DC and while plenty of much-anticipated projects got new looks, current programming had its moment to shine as well, including DC’s Stargirl. The CW series is currently in its second season with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the young Justice Society of America taking on their most terrifying foe yet in Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). On Saturday, DC FanDome gave fans of the series an exciting sneak peek of an upcoming episode of the fan-favorite series.





After defeating the Injustice Society of America in Season 1 of the series, Season 2 finds the young heroes of the JSA taking on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso. Thus far, the young heroes have come up a bit short when it comes to the villain as he runs free in Blue Valley. Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), haunted by killing Brainwave in the showdown with the ISA, has turned in her Wildcat suit and quit the team while Rick (Cameron Gellman) has ended up in jail after Eclipso’s manipulation led him to severely beat his uncle all while the young hero thought he was fighting Solomon Grundy. Even Courtney and her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) have been impacted by Eclipso’s manipulation when, after dealing with his own hallucination, Pat confessed to Courtney that the only way to stop the entity is to kill its host – something that Pat had kept from Courtney.



“Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society,” series creator Geoff Johns previously told SFX Magazine. “There’s these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That’s what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over.”



While DC’s Stargirl is currently in its second season, the series has already been renewed for Season 3 and it was recently announced that Joel McHale, who plays Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, has been upped to series regular status for that third season.



“In the best comic books, I always love the long-brewing subplots and the return of Starman, Sylvester Pemberton, is one of those,” Johns told the press during an event ComicBook.com attended. “You will see him come into play in Season 2, both in flashbacks-we have a really cool episode 209, it’s got a Justice Society flashback with the original members with Luke [Wilson] and Joel and the other JSA founders-and then you’ll see Joel McHale into the latter half of the season.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.