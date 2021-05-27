Panic, The Purge Star Camron Jones Wants to Play Static Shock

✖

The world of films based on DC Comics feels like it's evolving on a daily basis, with a number of new live-action projects based on characters that fans know and love. One particularly highly-anticipated entry on that list is Static Shock, a film adaptation of the hero that has been in the works in some capacity for years. With Michael B. Jordan signed on to produce the project, it feels like we're gradually getting closer to seeing Virgil Hawkins in live-action — and actor Camron Jones would love to play him. While speaking with Jones about his upcoming Amazon Prime series Panic, the actor, who previously appeared on The Purge and Shameless, revealed that Static is one of two comic book characters he'd love to put his stamp on.

"I would love to be Static Shock," Jones explained. "I want to be Static Shock one day, and I also want to be The Joker one day. I think that'd be cool. I could actually go on for hours on that."

While a Static Shock film has been rumored in some capacity for years, the film was confirmed to be in the works during last year's DC FanDome virtual convention, with Jordan's involvement confirmed soon after. As the actor explained in an interview earlier this year, Static Shock's original animated series served as a profound source of inspiration.

"Right now we have a writer, Randy McKinnon, who's putting together take and a draft right now," Jordan told Collider in an interview last month. "As a kid growing up, watching Static Shock, it was something that inspired me. And to have that type of representation at a young age, it was really important to me. And I know it would be important to a lot of other kids today. So to be able to adapt the live-action version of that, I'm really, really excited about. So no real timelines, and I guess no real updates or anything like that. But we're in the process of building that out. And I can't wait to have something more to tell you guys later."

Recent reports have indicated that a Static Shock film could end up going to the HBO Max streaming service, and that the project's success would hopefully kick off a multi-platform franchise.