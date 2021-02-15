✖

While the world of DC Comics has inspired a pretty wide array of film and TV adaptations, none have become beloved in the same way that Static Shock has. The animated series, which aired from 2000 to 2004 on Kids' WB, introduced a generation of fans to the journey of Virgil Hawkins, and has been regarded as one of the best DC TV shows ever made. If you've been looking for an opportunity to watch or revisit the series, HBO Max now has you covered, as all 52 episodes of the series are now streaming on its platform. HBO Max revealed the news -- which had first been confirmed late last month -- in a tweet, which you can check out below. Static Shock has even begun to trend on Twitter, as fans have shared their hype or fond memories of the series.

Grab a Shock Box and tell your friends: Static Shock is now streaming on HBO Max! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/X1B3nl2qKA — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 15, 2021

Static Shock follows Virgil Hawkins (Phil LaMarr), a 14-year-old kid in Dakota City whose life is changed forever after "The Big Bang", a clash between police and protesters that leads to various people gaining superpowers. Armed with the ability to create and control electricity and magnetism, Virgil decides to fight for his city under the superhero alter ego of "Static".

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr said during Milestone's panel at DC FanDome last year. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Static Shock's arrival on HBO Max comes at a significant time for the character, as he is set to be part of DC's Milestone relaunch later this year. A live-action Static Shock movie is also in the works with Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan producing.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR when the film was first announced. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

While updates surrounding the movie have been slim since then, some have begun to speculate that it could ultimately become an HBO Max exclusive, especially as the streamer reportedly hopes to release two DC Comics films a year.

Are you excited to see Static Shock streaming on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!