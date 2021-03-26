Static Shock Movie Lands Writer Randy McKinnon of Disney+'s Safety

✖

Static Shock’s upcoming movie just got a writer, and Randy McKinnon of Disney’s Safety will get the nod. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter as the football drama scribe will get his chance to mold Virgil Hawkins on the big screen. A lot of fans were excited to hear about the project getting off the ground last year. So far, Reginald Hudlin and Michael B. Jordan are attached to produce the film. All of this momentum picked up steam after DC FanDome last year. Huddling was on a panel with some of the other Milestone Media creators like Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. Static voice actor Phil LaMarr was also in the house for that conversation. An announcement about the beloved imprint coming back for DC Comics turned into a full-on fan celebration when the topic of a movie got broached. It’s not hard to see why, Static has become a popular hero for a lot of people after that television show on Kids WB.

Hudlin said at the time, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on the podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”

It just wouldn’t be right to get the word on Static without the character’s most recognizable voice actor. So, LaMarr weighed in too.

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr chimed-in. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

