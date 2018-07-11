Static Shock Returning This October

Last fall, DC Comics announced that the Milestone imprint would relaunch as “Earth-M” beginning with four titles including Static Shock sometime this spring. Now, it sounds like Static Shock will be returning this October instead.

Series artist Kyle Baker tweeted this schedule update earlier this month in response to a question from a fan about when they could expect the hero’s return. In addition to a revised date of October, Baker also said that his schedule from DC had changed as well, going from monthly to bi-monthly instead, though DC and Milestone have not confirmed this information.

DC tells me It’s been moved to October. My delivery schedule’s also been adjusted by DC. They told me to deliver bi-monthly instead of monthly. We all want the book to be good, and more time should help us maintain the high quality you should expect from DC. — Professor Kyle Baker (@KyleJBaker) July 4, 2018

“DC tells me it’s been moved to October. My delivery schedule’s also been adjusted by DC. They told me to deliver bi-monthly instead of monthly. We all want the book to be good, and more time should help us maintain the high quality you should expect from DC,” Baker wrote.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the Milestone relaunch. DC Entertainment first announced that Milestone Media would be brought back into DC as “Earth-M” back in 2015. Then, last year, they announced the first four titles under the imprint for spring 2018: Static Shock, Love Army, Duo, and Milestone, a one-shot designed to create the foundation for and set up the over-arching storyline of Earth-M.

“We know fans have been waiting for the return of Milestone Media and we’re excited to collaborate with Reggie and Denys to build this new Earth M universe,” DC Publisher Jim Lee said last year at New York Comic Con. “This world will reintroduce iconic characters fans know and love — along with new, bold, original concepts — creating a new platform dedicated to inclusion with great storytelling.”

Static Shock, real name Virgil Hawkins, was created in 1993 by Dwayne McDuffie, Michael Davis, Denys Cowan and Derek Dingle. A key character of Milestone Comics, Virgil dealt with the ordinary struggles of any 15-year-old, only with the added challenge of having electricity-based superpowers. The character was also featured in his own animated series that ran for four seasons beginning in 2000. The character was brought into the DC Universe following Final Crisis, but other than an appearance in Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, has not been seen in DC for years.

