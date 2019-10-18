Stephen Amell Reveals A Surprising Thing Oliver Queen Would Do With Magical Powers

If there is one person — besides maybe Malcolm Merlyn — that Arrow fans have long seen as irredeemable, it’s probably Adrian Chase. The former district attorney, who became the costumed villain Prometheus, dedicated his life to destroying Oliver Queen and his friends — and he almost succeeded. Ultimately, Chase was responsible for the death of at least two and possibly several more people on Lian Yu, when he loaded the island with explosives and detonated it by killing himself at the end of Arrow‘s fifth season. And yet, fans have seen that in different realities, Chase was not always a villain. On Earth-X, we don’t know what his role was, but we do know that Tommy Merlyn was Prometheus. In the reality created as part of “Elseworlds” last season, Chase was a cop. And on Earth-2, he eventually became the Green Arrow himself.

In light of all this, we asked series star Stephen Amell whether he thought that Earth-1 was the worst-case scenario for Chase, and he surprised us by not only agreeing with the assessment, but saying that he thinks Oliver would give Chase another chance if he could.

“Chase, he broke bad, but I feel like if Oliver ever had the chance — if Oliver turned…like, magic, and got a chance to bring people back, I feel like he’d bring Adrian back and be like, ‘man, do it right this time,’” Amell told ComicBook.com. “Because you can see on Earth-2, the writers show you brilliantly that a couple of different things break a few different ways and who does Adrian Chase become? He becomes the Green Arrow and he becomes really good at it. So, yeah. Earth-1 is the worst possible scenario for him.”

The idea of Oliver “turning magic” is an interesting turn of phrase given the recent rumor that Amell might be donning the hood of The Spectre during the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but the subsequent casting of Jim Corrigan cast some doubt on that theory.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.