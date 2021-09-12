Stephen Amell Got a Tattoo To Remind Him of Arrow

Arrow came to end last year after nine successful seasons on The CW, and it is clear the stars of the DC series still have a lot of love for the show. Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow throughout the show’s run, often posts memories and reflects on the series on social media. This week, Amell revealed that he got a tattoo to commemorate his time playing the hero.

“Been thinking a lot recently about Arrow and the impact it had on my life. In order to move forward, I wanted to keep a gentle reminder,” Amell wrote on Instagram. You can check out a photo of the tattoo below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTudMyAJHtb/

This isn’t Amell’s only recent tattoo. The actor has shared multiple photos this week of some new ink. “Nobody told me these sting a little…,” he captioned one photo. “Trickle down logic,” he captioned another. You can view those photos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTj6GK2s3-R/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTqDWfysLk0/

During a recent appearance on Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, Amell was asked if he had an interest in returning as The Green Arrow.

“If I had been approached I wouldn’t say, but I have not,” Amell said (H/T GreenArrowTV). “I was thinking about this question as I drove here and…. If the opportunity ever came up to like do 6 to 8 episodes of Arrow as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max – or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be – I think that would be amazing.” Last year, Amell also spoke with Rosenbaum when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down productions around the world, and he revealed he made a call to Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti and offered to come back.

“I called Greg up and said just that,” Amell shared. “I said, ‘Look, I hope this doesn’t happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can’t get actors up here because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can’t be figured out, here’s the deal man. I’m here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I’m going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead.’”

Amell can currently be seen on the Starz original series Heels, which might prevent him from bringing Oliver Queen back to life for the foreseeable future.