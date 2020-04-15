Arrow Star Stephen Amell Shares BTS Video of His Final Scene

Arrow‘s eighth and final season came to a close earlier this year, and it certainly left things on a bittersweet, but emotional note. The long-running The CW series brought an end to the story of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and many of those in his orbit, and now we have a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the key moments came together. Amell recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself and co-star Emily Bett Rickards on set, surrounded by many of the series’ cast and crew. You can check it out below.

The scene in question – which saw Oliver and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) reunite in the afterlife – was something fans of the series definitely had a passionate response to. The idea of an “Olicity” reunion had been a bit of a question mark going into Season 8, after Rickards had stepped away from the show in the Season 7 finale.

“(A return is) not completely up to me,” Rickards said in a convention appearance last year. “Never say never… I spent seven years of my 20s on this show — people fall in love with this character that I now have to say goodbye to. She’ll always be a huge part of my life, as will all these people. I’m saying goodbye to a family I’ve been working with for the past seven years.”

“We didn’t know if Emily would return to the show,” Guggenheim previously told ComicBook.com. “So the challenge in [the season seven finale] was, how do you tee up a potential appearance in season eight, but not require, or not owe an appearance in season eight. But it all worked out very organically.”

“This has never happened to me before or since,” Guggenheim continued. “I came out of the meditation with the entire scene in my head, like literally word for word, exactly as you just watched it. I quickly opened up my laptop, and [thought], ‘I gotta get this down.’ For me, it felt so right. And I very excitedly texted Beth, ‘I wrote the final scene, I’ve got to send it to you.’ Of course the big question was, is Emily coming back to be in it? We were like, well, now she really has to, because I really love the scene. And fortunately, she did.”

