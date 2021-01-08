Steve Lightle, DC Comics' Legion Of Super-Heroes Artist, Dies At 61

✖

With sadness ComicBook.com must report that celebrated comic book artist Steve Lightle has passed away. His son Matthew revealed the news on his father's Facebook page, announcing that Lightle passed away on the morning of Friday, January 8 from cardiac arrest, later confirmed to be related to complications from COVID-19 by his wife. Lightle was best known to comic readers for his contributions to DC Comics titles including Legion of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol. In his post, Lightle's son writes: "This morning my father passed away from Cardiac Arrest. I wished to thank you all for your friendship to my father, and also to ask that if you are a patreon follower, please cancel your account as we are just beginning to take care of his affairs."

Steve's wife Marianne made another post about his passing, adding: "I wish I could tell you all how much Steve enjoyed your friendships. I am in shock and at a loss. I just lost my best friend and my husband. I don't know what to do! The hospital notified us that Steve tested positive for COVID which led to heart failure...I look around my home and all I see is my husband."

In a statement, DC Comics wrote "We’re heartbroken by the passing of artist Steve Lightle. Not only did his work influence artists, writers, and readers, but those of us who were lucky enough to meet him had the added joy of finding out he was one of the kindest souls in comics. He will be deeply missed."

We’re heartbroken by the passing of artist Steve Lightle. Not only did his work influence artists, writers, and readers, but those of us who were lucky enough to meet him had the added joy of finding out he was one of the kindest souls in comics. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/596sAVPiUO — DC (@DCComics) January 8, 2021

Other comic creators chimed in to pay their respects as well, with Rob Liefeld tweeting: "Steve Lightle’s passing hits home for me. My childhood comic book heroes are still alive. Byrne, Perez, Starlin, Miller, Simonson, Chaykin, Giffen. For a several year period, Lightle was right there alongside them crushing every assignment. So young at 61. R.I.P."

Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen, who took over for Lightle on Doom Patrol after his final issue, also paid tribute to him, writing: "I was saddened to hear of the passing of artist Steve Lightle who died from a cardiac arrest brought on by COVID-19. I followed up Steve's run on the Doom Patrol years ago and he was not an easy act to follow."

We wish his family and friends our deepest condolences following his passing.