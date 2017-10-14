Jared Leto Praises ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Director Gavin O’Connor

Suicide Squad 2 might be a ways away from hitting theaters, but Jared Leto is feeling pretty optimistic about who is behind the camera.

In recent interview with Collider, Leto was asked about the upcoming DC Films sequel, which will reportedly be helmed by Gavin O’Connor. As the actor, who plays the Joker, explained, The Accountant and Jane Got A Gun alum is a good fit for the franchise.

“I think Gavin is incredibly talented, he seems to be the perfect director for Suicide Squad 2.” Leto explained. “I think he’s a really gifted filmmaker and I really love his work.”

Suicide Squad 2 has gone through plenty of evolutions in recent months, with a wide array of updates about the upcoming sequel. The project was initially set to be directed by The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra, but he then left the film back in July. Several reports suggest that the project will begin production in 2018, with that brief delay rumored to be caused by the schedule of Leto’s co-star Will Smith.

While Leto sounds pretty confident about O’Connor’s abilities, he responded pretty cryptically with regards to his Joker tenure – both in Suicide Squad 2 and the in-development Joker/Harley spinoff movie.

“A lot of moving parts,” Leto explained, “we’ll see what happens.”

While Leto was first reported to appear in both films back in August, the subject of a Joker origin movie – with a different actor in the role – seemed to muddy the waters. Leto later admitted that he himself was confused by the recent updates, but will gladly reprise his role in any opportunity given.

“I love the Joker.” Leto explained in September. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there… You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”