Suicide Squad Director Responds to WarnerMedia's Decision to Not Develop Ayer Cut

Even though Zack Snyder's Justice League has become a hit with fans, Warner Brothers has no intention of doing something similar to David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Shortly after HBO Max greenlit Snyder's unadulterated four-hour cut of Justice League, Ayer made it known the version of Suicide Squad that hit theaters was far from his ultimate version, with his comments quickly spawning a #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement. Now that those hopes seem dashed, Ayer has offered a response of his own to the news.

"Why?" the filmmaker tweeted Monday afternoon with a teary-eyed emoji.

Even though Leto returned to film a new scene alongside Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the actor hopes to eventually see his cut Suicide Squad scenes come to life in the Ayer Cut.

"I would love for him to be able to work on that and make the film of his dreams," Leto said about the Ayer Cut on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast earlier this year. "It's always hard when you make these movies because it's such a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time. My hat's off to the directors, the producers, and the studios. It's not easy. You never start with something that's perfect. It's a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. And having another swing at things? I'm sure we all can use that."

The Joker actor added, "You never start with something that's perfect. It's a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. And having another swing at things? I'm sure we all can use that."

Both Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League are now streaming on HBO Max while James Gunn's The Suicide Squad soft reboot hits theaters and streaming on August 6th.

