Suicide Squad Director Says Ask HBO Max and AT&T to Release the Ayer Cut

DC Fans got a major boost in morale when Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally getting a release on HBO Max. After that success, DC fans quickly turned toward the next goal they've been pursuing: getting director David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad released. The "#ReleaseTheAyerCut" fan campaign has been getting stronger and louder in subsequent weeks and months, and Ayer himself has been a big part of propelling it along. In recent Q&A with a fan, Ayer made it clear: it's on AT&T and HBO Max to release the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut!

Cut definitely exists - you’ll need to ask @ATT and @hbomax to let it see the sunlight 🙌🏻 https://t.co/bfh3H0iX3d — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 1, 2020

David Ayer was asked directly by a fan over Twitter: "David is there anything you can say regarding whether or not your cut exists and the chances we'll see it?"

The Suicide Squad director didn't mince words in his response: "Cut definitely exists - you’ll need to ask @ATT and @hbomax to let it see the sunlight".

This is confirmation from Ayer is nothing new: he's repeatedly said in public postings that the Suicide Squad movie we saw in theaters wasn't the original cut that he put together - not by a long shot. He also confirmed that it wouldn't take much investment to get Suicide Squad's original cut ready for release - compared to the $30 million+ that Warner Bros. is putting into Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It's been made equally clear by Ayer that releasing his cut of Suicide Squad will not fix everything that fans had a problem with. Ayer's original cut may give us more of Jared Leto's Joker, for instance, but it won't change the storyline so much that Joker suddenly becomes the main villain like so many fans thought he should be (and really, it really was a no-brainer...). However, there were a lot of DC fans who thought that Ayer's original Suicide Squad footage that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 (see above) was one of the best DC movie trailers ever released. So when it comes to getting the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, there is definitely a passionate (if not smaller) fanbase that still very much wants the film they were promised.

Hopefully, the new powers that be at AT&T and Warner Bros. continue to hear and respond to DC fan wishes, as this seems like an easy call on the cost/benefit scale.

