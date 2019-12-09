The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Teases When Footage Will Debut

CCXP is in full swing and people are loving getting new bits of news from Marvel and DC. One franchise installment that DC movie-goers can’t help but wonder about is The Suicide Squad and James Gunn tweeted out something that will get fans excited. The director typed that “I love my Brazilian fans at #CCXP and can’t wait to show them something from #TheSuicideSquad next year.” So, get pumped Suicide Squad fans, there will be some kind of footage dropping in the new year. So far, all the fans have had to go on are random images collected online from paparazzi. Those images don’t tell the full story and none of the actors have been confirmed as any specific roles so far. There are still many different reveals to come to life and about half of the cast hasn’t even been seen in-costume yet. The Suicide Squad is going to be an interesting project to watch going forward because of its strange relationship to the movie that came before it in 2016. David Ayer’s version, while containing some fun elements like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Will Smith doing Deadshot, wasn’t quite as well-received as some of the more recent DC movie output. In comes Gunn to try his vision on for size and people associated with it are excited.

Peter Safran is producing the film and said that this version of the Suicide Squad is a definite break from the 2016 film. “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” Safran explained. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

I love my Brazilian fans at #CCXP and can’t wait to show them something from #TheSuicideSquad next year. https://t.co/kMntToVwJG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 9, 2019

He would go on to talk about Gunn’s interesting position at the head of both The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Marvel. Safran made clear that the production of The Suicide Squad has basically nothing to do with Gunn’s other projects. The director has also admitted that Guardians 3 will not get rolling until things are sewn up with The Suicide Squad.

Safran admitted, “No, it was all handled incredibly elegantly and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians. It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.