Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares Wild New Look at Jared Leto’s Joker

DC’s live-action Suicide Squad movie franchise has continued moving forward, with The Suicide Squad debuting to rave reviews earlier this year. However, there are still a lot of questions about what the original Suicide Squad movie could have been. It has been made abundantly clear that, like Zack Snyder and Justice League, director David Ayer didn’t actually get to deliver his real version of Suicide Squad back in 2016, as the studio took control of the final cut. Fans have been asking to see Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad and the director continues to feed the conversation with new looks at concept art, deleted scenes, and alternate character designs.

This week, Ayer shared a photo of Jared Leto’s Joker to his Instagram story. We’ve seen different costumes and makeup designs for Leto’s character over the years, but this might be the wildest one yet. This version of Joker features a black smile drawn or tattooed (probably tattooed) across his face. Perhaps even creepier are Joker’s eyebrows, which are just tattoos reading “HAHAHA” in place of any hair. You can take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suicide Squad made quite a bit of money when it was released, but it received extremely negative reactions from critics and many fans. Many have placed that blame on Warner Bros. as time has gone on, especially after seeing how much the Justice League reviews improved when Zack Snyder released his version of the film.

Ayer has remained cordial about the entire situation, but he has made it abundantly clear that there is still a better version of Suicide Squad lying on the cutting room floor. Even five years later the filmmaker still wants a chance to see his vision through.

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer wrote in an open letter earlier this year. “I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

Would you like to see Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments!