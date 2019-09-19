New Suicide Squad Characters Revealed

Everybody knows that DC’s popular Task Force X is getting another go-round on the big screen with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, set to arrive in theaters in 2021. However, DC Comics is also preparing its own relaunch of the team, this one coming much, much sooner. Writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo are teaming up for the new Suicide Squad series, which hits shelves in December. Some of the more well-known members of the team will be around for the reboot, like Harley Quinn and Deadshot, but there are also going to be several new additions. Not only are there new Suicide Squad team members, but there will be brand new DC Comics characters joining the universe when the book launches. In the lead-up to the book’s launch, Taylor is introducing fans to these new characters on social media.

Over the past few days, Taylor has taken to Twitter to reveal a few new characters coming to his Suicide Squad run later this year. The most recent addition arrived on Thursday morning, in the form of a suited villain by the name of Lok.

“Harley Quinn hates him,” Taylor notes in his tweet. “And you probably will too.”

It seems like the most important of these new characters is Osita, who hails from Puerto Rico. There’s not much known about her origins or her powers, but Taylor says that she has a “VERY big role to play” in the Suicide Squad relaunch.

Also joining the lineup are new characters Jog, Thylacine, and Wink. Just like Lok and Osita, there is very little information available about these new additions, but Taylor did reveal the designs for each one of them.

Just got the okay from @DCComics to reveal another new character for #TheSuicideSquad on Saturday morning (US time). Check back here then to see who’s joining Thylacine and Wink.#SquadGoalsDC pic.twitter.com/jGw1vJyqoJ — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) September 14, 2019

It sounds like the new Suicide Squad series is going in some ambitious and unexpected directions, and the creative team of Taylor and Redondo is just getting started.

Do you think there will be more original characters coming to Tom Taylor’s Suicide Squad? What other existing DC characters do you want to see join the team? Let us know in the comments!