Taika Waititi Up for Role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

If you thought James Gunn‘s take on the Suicide Squad was going to be boring, you better think again. The filmmaker is ready to reimagine the team in a way the screen has yet to, and it seems Gunn is looking to bring in talent he knows can perform. After all, a new report from Deadline says The Suicide Squad is currently in talks to cast Taika Waititi in an undisclosed role.

According to Deadline, Waititi is in talks at the moment to join the DC feature. There is “no word” on what part the filmmaker might play or how big it will be. However, fans are all too excited to see Waititi step into the realm of comic movies while being in front of the camera.

Of course, this will not be the first time Waititi has taken part in comic book affairs. Not only did the filmmaker direct Thor: Ragnarok to universal praise, but he has been asked to oversee the hero’s next film Thor: Love & Thunder. Waititi played the character Korg in both films, and the humanoid rock alien became a favorite with fans thanks to his clever wit.

Oh, and you might remember Waititi from another comic book movie. Way back when, the actor starred in Green Lantern alongside Ryan Reynolds. Now, it sounds like Waititi will get a chance to redeem his work in the DC Universe thanks to The Suicide Squad.

Currently, Deadline reports that The Suicide Squad will host a table reading in on September 11 with the film’s assembled cast. Production will hopefully begin on September 23 barring any table read complications.

As for the film’s cast, The Suicide Squad has assembled a line up which would make Marvel Studios jealous. With Gunn at the helm as director, Margot Robbie will reprise Harley Quinn. Viola Davis will play Amanda Waller once more while Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnamon reprise their roles. A slew of newcomers have also been added like Idris Elba, Steve Agee, Nathon Fillion, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, and more.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming films featuring DC characters include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.