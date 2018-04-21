Christopher McQuarrie Would Consider Directing ‘Man Of Steel 2’

Mission: Impossible — Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie is open to helming Man of Steel 2.

They know where to find me. #McQandA — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) April 19, 2018

During a #McQandA session Thursday on Twitter, McQuarrie was asked if he would “consider directing the next Superman film,” to which the filmmaker answered simply: “They know where to find me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

McQuarrie steers Superman star Henry Cavill in M:I — Fallout, the sixth installment in the blockbuster spy franchise, which sees Cavill hunting a rogue Tom Cruise as CIA agent-slash-antagonist August Walker.

Studio Warner Bros. has yet to officially tap a filmmaker for its long-gestating Man of Steel sequel.

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller was reportedly attached in 2015, but the filmmaker quickly denied those rumors, saying he hopes his next project is “a very, very small film without any special effects and not many stunts.”

Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Golden Circle director Matthew Vaughn acknowledged in September he has had “chats” with Warner Bros. about tackling the next Superman solo, but DCEU producer Charles Roven said ahead of the release of Justice League in November MOS2 is only in the planning stages — indicating the super-sequel isn’t getting up, up and away anytime soon.

In March, McQuarrie was reportedly being eyed by Warner Bros. for its planned Green Lantern Corps, which is expected to see former military test pilot-turned-cosmic superhero Hal Jordan mentor John Stewart, a young Marine sniper and new recruit to the intergalactic group of space cops.

The Jack Reacher and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation director and frequent Cruise collaborator has yet to officially break into the comic book genre, but he’s no stranger to superheroes: McQuarrie co-wrote an early draft of 2000’s X-Men and later penned the original and unused script for The Wolverine that would have been directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Talking to Screen Rant in 2012, McQuarrie described his take on the metal-clawed mutant as “Kurosawa’s Wolverine.”

“There was a real romance to it, there was real humor to it, and a very straightforward sort of plain-faced brutality to it,” McQuarrie said.

Man of Steel 2 has no announced release date.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Angela Bassett, opens July 27.