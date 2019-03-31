‘Supergirl’ Teams up With the DEO Again In “All About Eve” Scene

After last week’s “The House of L” gave audiences insight on what Lex Luthor has been up to for the past two years, Supergirl brings things back to the present in tonight’s “All About Eve”. With the escaped madman posing a real problem for not just aliens but the world at large, Supergirl is going to need some help bringing him to justice and she’s not alone. The DEO may well need some help as well, setting the stage for a team up between the Girl of Steel and the DEO once again.

The CW has released a scene from tonight’s “All About Eve” and in it, Supergirl shows up at her former workplace with not just an offering of doughnuts, but an offer of help. However, even with it being Lex Luthor who is on the loose, the government’s priorities may not be quite what she’s expecting. You can check out the scene in the video above.

As you can see, the government is more focused on protecting presumably the president when it comes to Lex Luthor, letting other agencies focus on bringing him to justice. However, the usually disagreeable Colonel Haley actually agrees with Supergirl this time, letting Alex and Brainy work with her to try to stop Lex altogether — especially with Supergirl revealing that he has superpowers.

Fans got to see those superpowers in action last week during the epic fight between Lex and Supergirl on the roof of the Daily Planet and fans can comfortably assume that these powers came not just from his Lexosuit — which fans finally got to see the villain wear — but from his use of Lena’s Harun-El serum that she had been engineering as a way to give normal people superpowers. Of course, Lex had an additional reason for obtaining that serum than superpowers. He needed it to not only cure his cancer, but to heal the Kasnian version of Kara — the Red Daughter — who, as a copy created by the Harun-El stone, was destabilizing and getting ill.

Curing Red Daughter will also have some impact on that conversation with Colonel Haley, too. A previously-released promo for Supergirl reveals the likely Red Daughter-as-Supergirl attacks the president and the White House, leading the heroine to be declared Public Enemy Number 1. It’s certainly enough to make Haley regret having teamed up with her again.

The Red Daughter storyline is one that fans have been waiting for pretty much since the Season 3 finale when they got their first look at the Kasnian Kara emerging from the Siberian forest. The length of time waiting for payoff of that moment is one that wasn’t lost on executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner. They recently told ComicBook.com that Red Daughter is just one of a number of storylines that will dovetail as the season winds down, taking seemingly-disparate threads and revealing connections between them.

“It comes much faster when we come back,” Rovner said of the Red Daughter plot. “But we did want to tease it out, so that we were able to platform Agent Liberty and some of the other stories that we were beginning in the first group of episodes. We didn’t want the Red Daughter story to overshadow that, and we thought it was very intriguing to tease out her evolution. We will eventually get her origin story, but we wanted to tease it out that way.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/9c on The CW.

