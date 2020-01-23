Supergirl: Winn Suits up in “Back From the Future Part One” Photos

The CW has released photos from “Back From the Future Part One” the upcoming episode of Supergirl set to air on Sunday, January 26. The episode heralds the return of Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott. It was alluded to at the end of Supergirl‘s midseason premiere on Sunday that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) intended to draw Winn back to the present by utilizing a doppelganger – someone who will presumably be positioned as a copycat Toyman that Winn will want to handle personally given his familiar ties to the real Toyman villain.

And when Winn returns from the future it looks like he will have levelled up since the last time we saw him. Photos from the episode reveal that Winn has become a member of the Legion of Superheroes, complete with mask and suit. The photos indicate we’ll get to see Winn in action in the episode, but also that we’ll see his touching reunion with his friends.

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

As we saw in the Supergirl midseason premiere, “Back to the Future, Part One” will build a bit on this new reality Supergirl and her friends live in post-“Crisis”, including that keeping the new Earth-Prime safe from the Leviathan threat may mean working with Lex Luthor.

Jordan is one of the original members of the Supergirl cast. When he departed the series at the end of Season 3, he assured fans that he would return.

“As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl.” Jordan said on social media at the time. “However, this is not goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever.”

He then, ahead of last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, also took to social media to announce that his return would happen in Season 5.

“Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to Season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!” Jordan wrote.

“Back From the Future, Part One” is set to air on Sunday, January 26.

