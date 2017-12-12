‘Supergirl’ Casts ‘This Is Us’ Actress in New Reign-Related Role

It looks like Kara may finally be getting the upper-hand in her fight with Reign when Supergirl returns.

According to TVLine, Krys Marshall (This Is Us) was cast in a recurring role in the second half of Supergirl‘s third season.

The actress is set to play a character named Julia Freeman, a 20-something musician who lives near National City. Julia will be an important connection for Kara in the series, as she holds clues to Reign’s true identity.

Unfortunately, the term “clues” here remains vague for now. It’s still unclear as to how exactly Julia will come into contact with Kara, or how she will help in the fight against Reign.

While speaking to TVLine recently, (former) executive producer Andrew Kreisberg actually teased the addition of a few allies for Kara as she gets ready to take down Reign once and for all.

“Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we’ve been doing the show,” Kreisberg said. “So it’s going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down.”

Supergirl returns on Monday, January 15 at 8pm ET. After a few new episodes, the show will go on another hiatus while Legends of Tomorrow wraps up its third season, but will return to the time slot once again on April 16.