Supergirl Dangerous Liaisons Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Dangerous Liaisons,” the November 3 episode of Supergirl, in which Kara finds herself teaming with William to foil a terror plot, while Alex and Kelly finally get to spend some time together — but it is, in typical National City fashion, not especially relaxing. So far this season, Supergirl has flirted with the idea of technology without oversight maybe not being the best thing for society, but it seems that with “Dangerous Liaisons,” it will finally fully begin to take shape as one of the key conflicts of the season — and it will start with Andrea Rojas (something that should surprise basically no one).

The episode is the first in November, meaning that all of this is also happening barely a month from the start of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which promises to change the status quo of the Arrowverse going forward. You can see the official synopsis for “Dangerous Liaisons” below.

A NEW DANGER ARISES – On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” executive producer Robert Rovner said recently. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Supergirl returns with its fifth season in October on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episode of Batwoman.