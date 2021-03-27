Supergirl Showrunners Reveal If They Have Plans for Mon-El Return in Series Finale

✖

Supergirl's sixth and final season kicks off on Tuesday on The CW and while the long-running series' end is sad for fans, showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller have a lot in store as Kara Danvers' story wraps up, including plans for familiar faces to potentially return for the finale. However, for those holding out for Mon-El (Chris Wood) might return during the finale season, they might want to get their hopes up too high. According to the showrunners, there are currently no plans for Mon-El's return.

"We absolutely have plans for familiar faces to hopefully appear in the season finale," Queller told TVLine. "We're hoping that works out and we'll have a very emotional full circle with some of our own favorites."

"At this point, we don't have plans for Mon-El to return but if it takes us there..." Rovner said. "We love Chris. He's part of the Supergirl family, but at the moment, we don't have plans for him to return."

After being teased in the Season 1 finale, the Daxamite prince Mon-El first debuted in the Season 2 premiere of Supergirl having arrived on Earth in a Kryptonian escape pod. After a bit of a rough start, Mon-El and Kara become friends, and then romantic partners thought that was unfortunately cut short when the heroes had to disperse lead in the atmosphere to stop a Daxamite invasion and Kara send Mon-El away in a Kryptonian pod. He later appeared again in Season 3, arriving from the future where he had become part of the Legion of Super-Heroes (and was married to Imra Ardeen). He was last seen in the series' 100th episode, Season 5's "It's a Super Life" fighting Reign in an alternate timeline.

Even without Mon-El's return, fans still have a lot to look forward to in the final season and it all starts in next week's season premiere.

"She's going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller told Entertainment Weekly. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season starting Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.