‘Supergirl’: Fort Rozz Preview Released

The CW has released a promo for “Fort Rozz,” the upcoming eleventh episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The clip shows Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) confronting Reign (Odette Annable) in Fort Rozz, the former Kryptonian prison where almost all of her season 1 villains came from, in hopes of finding a way to defeat her. But Supergirl isn’t going to face Reign alone. That didn’t go so well the first time she tried it so this time, the Girl of Steel is bringing an all-girl squad with her, including Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) along with former enemies Leslie Willis/Livewire (Brit Morgan) and Gayle Marsh/Psi (Yael Grobglas.) You can check out the preview above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, Supergirl doesn’t appear to just be trying to defeat Reign. She’s tries to reason with her and, perhaps, even redeem her. However, that’s not going to be so easy. Not only is Reign a very formidable opponent, but there’s another foe the group of girl power will have to face — Jindah Koh Rozz, played by Superman: The Movie and Superman II alum Sarah Douglas. You can check out photos for the episode here.

Douglas’ appearance on Supergirl is the latest example of “legacy casting” on The CW series. The show has previously enlisted a number of actors with histories in other DC projects, such bringing Smallville‘s Lois Lane, Erica Durance, on as Alura Zor-El and Helen Slater from the 1984 Supergirl film on as Kara’s adoptive mother, Eliza Danvers. This kind of legacy casting is something that showrunner Robert Rovner has said continues to be a great experience.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” Rovner said back in October. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role but they also bring a long when they take on these new characters.”

“Fort Rozz” will air Monday, January 22nd at 8/7c on The CW.