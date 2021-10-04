Supergirl: “Hope For Tomorrow” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Hope for Tomorrow”, the fifteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. Last episode, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) attempted to prevent Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from gaining control of the Courage Totem, but was unsuccessful, having failed the totem’s gauntlet. Nyxly, however, passed, and the Fifth Dimensional Imp gained control. The hunt for the rest of the totems continues and “Hope for Tomorrow” will see Supergirl realize that she needs to do more to keep National City safe during this hunt.



Supergirl is prompted to this realization when Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), and while Supergirl is trying to be more proactive about protecting National City, it sounds like the other Super Friends will have their own challenges as well, especially Alex (Chyler Leigh). You can read the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.



The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb.



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Hope for Tomorrow” airs October 12th.

Supergirl and Lena

Kelly and Kara

Lena

Supergirl and Alex

Kelly and Alex

Supergirl

Nyxly

William

Lena and Brainy

Brainy, Lena, and J’onn

William and Nyxly

Supergirl