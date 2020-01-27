Supergirl: Here’s How Win Returns in Back From the Future Part One

Going into Sunday night’s Supergirl, fans knew that they’d be getting to see the return of a fan-favorite character: Jeremy Jordan‘s Winn Schott. Last viewers saw of Kara’s best friend, Winn had left for the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes when he ended up taking Brainiac-5’s place on the team as an AI virus in the 31st century put Brainy at risk. But while Winn’s return tonight was expected, the details as to how and why were a little bit of a surprise for Supergirl fans. Here’s how it played out.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Back From the Future Part One” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Winn’s return from the 31st century comes when the Other Winn – who now calls himself Toyman – makes a move to kill one of his father’s professional rivals. Just before Toyman is able to kill his target, Winn shows up in the Legion ship, preventing the murder, though Toyman gets away. The escape of Toyman distresses Winn, however, and he soon reveals why.

It turns out that in the future Winn is held responsible by the Time Police for Toyman’s crimes. It makes sense when you consider that the Multiverse no longer exists for the heroes of Earth-Prime. In the future, they only know one Winn Schott exists and, thus, it must be the same one just jumping around in time. For the real Winn, though, this is devastating. On a small scale, it could take him away from his wife and baby daughter, but on the large scale, it could prevent him from ever meeting his wife and, thus, prevent his daughter from ever being born. For Winn stopping Toyman is critical.

However, Winn’s return isn’t an accident. It was a carefully orchestrated plan by Lex Luthor. Somehow, Lex knew that unleashing Toyman in the present would lure Winn from the future and that’s exactly what he wanted. You see, Lex wanted to access the Legion’s central memory. That means he used Brainy to set things up in order to bring Winn there and then delay him from saving the day to give him time to access the Legion ship. It’s a diabolical plan, and it’s one that may have just given us our first look at Lex’s master plan.

“I think it’s important for us to keep him in check,” series star and episode director David Harewood recently told ComicBook.com. “At the same time, we don’t necessarily just want to stop him; first of all, we have to find out what he’s doing, and I think that becomes clear through 5.11, is that we start to understand exactly what Lex Luthor’s dastardly plan is.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.