Chipolte Denies Making ‘Supergirl’ Actor Sick

Last week Supergirl actor Jeremy Jordan claimed eating Chipotle had landed him in the hospital. Now, Chipotle says there’s no link between their food and the actor’s illness.

Bloomberg reports that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. says that there is no connection between food served in their restaurants and the illness that landed Jordan in the hospital last week. In an email, Chipotle spokeswoman Quinn Kelsey said that there had been no other reports of illness at the restaurant Jordan ate at.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is not a link and there are no other reports of illness at the restaurant,” Kelsey said.

Jordan, who plays Winn on Supergirl, posted an Instagram story on Thursday from his hospital bed. He said in the story that while he had advocated for Chipotle in the past, this time the food had nearly killed him.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible,” he said in the story. “I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died.”

Jordan also thanked both his wife and fellow Supergirl actor Chris Wood for their assistance during his food-related illness.

“I just want to thank my wife for being amazing and talking me off the ledge when I was on the phone about to die and Chris Wood for holding my hair back metaphorically,” he said. “I love all of you; thank you so much. It’s been a night.”

This is not the first time the popular burrito chain’s name has come up regarding food safety issues. Chipotle has struggled to bounce back from an E. coli outbreak in 2015 that sickened customers of the burrito chain. However, Kelsey’s email to Bloomberg indicated that the company had determined where and when Jordan ate and that there were no other reports of illness.

“We were able to confirm that there were no reports of illness, all employees were healthy, and that all food protocols were followed and logged,” she said. “We take all claims seriously, but we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle given the details he shared with us.”