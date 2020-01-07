Supergirl’s Jon Cryer Reveals His Christmas Card From Lena Luthor

As dysfunctional families go, Supergirl‘s Lex and Lena Luthor may be the most dysfunctional of them all. Last season of The CW’s Arrowverse series saw the diabolical Lex revealed to be playing a very long game in his plans to take down Superman as well as Supergirl and that he had no problem destroying his sister Lena’s life in the process. Right before Lena killed her wicked brother, he revealed to her that her best friend Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and all of her other dear friends had been lying to her — a revelation that sent Lena down a dark path this season. Yet while there is no love lost between the Luthor’s on-screen, the actors who play them have a solid sense of humor about it all, as evidenced by the hilarious Christmas card that Lena actress Katie McGrath sent Lex actor John Cryer.

Cryer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the card he got from “Lena Luthor” and the inscription is both fitting and hilarious at the same time as it adds a pretty bitter message to what should otherwise be a festive offering of good cheer. Check it out below.

When you get a Christmas card from Lena Luthor…👨🏻‍🦲#KatieMcgrath pic.twitter.com/5lJeFR6OC3 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 6, 2020

“When you get a Christmas card from Lena Luthor…” Cryer captioned the photo along with “#KatieMcgrath”. As for what the card itself said, that’s what’s funny.

“To my very evil brother Rot in Hell Hate you forever..”

That “rot in hell” sentiment isn’t likely to change anytime soon, either. As fans of the Arrowverse saw during the first half of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, not only is Lex no longer dead (he was saved by The Monitor after Lena shot him at the end of Supergirl Season 4), but he has also inserted himself into the quest to save the Multiverse. While at this point it’s not clear how this universe-altering event will shake out, it’s possible that we’ll be seeing more of Lex Luthor going forward, something that probably won’t be particularly great for Lena.

Of course, Lena has other things to deal with in addition to her not-so-dead brother — and we’re not talking the whole being wiped out of existence when the anti-matter wave hit first Earth-38 and then Earth-1. She’s dealing with the pain of having been betrayed by her friends and trying to channel that hurt into “fixing” humanity.

“I still think that at the core of her, not even at the core of her, like on the surface, she keeps telling you that she’s doing this for the right reasons,” McGrath explained to ComicBook.com last year. “She’s trying to make everything better. She’s not trying to hurt anybody. She’s trying to stop them from hurting. So from her point of view and her view the world, she is a good guy. As she sees it, she’s trying to save humanity. She’s trying to protect people from hurting. She’s trying to make the world a better place in her way of looking at it.”

What do you think about Cryer’s Christmas card from “Lena Luthor”? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @lifeinpolaroid on Twitter to talk all things Arrowverse!