‘Supergirl’: The Legion of Super-Heroes Battle Reign in New Clip

Supergirl is about to return for the second half of season 3 with some pretty big action in story – as you can clearly see in the new clip above!

Mon-El and his wife Imra Ardeen (or Saturn Girl as DC Comics fans know her) will face off against Regin in what looks to be an initial showdown. After some drama will surely ensue, we’ll likely see a bigger fight when Supergirl gets involved.

Still, it’s cool to see that DC TV continues to go for it with the special effects and quality action on the superhero front. Seeing Saturn Girl’s powers in action to save Mon-El was more exciting than some of those less poplar superhero films we don’t speak of. Supergirl will definitely be coming back with a bang.

This next episode, “Legion of Super-Heroes” will be fun for its introduction of the Arrowverse version of the Legion, with actor Jesse Rath also appearing as Legion member Qurel Dox, aka Brainiac-5 (and already stirring controversy over his look as the character).

Supergirl returns in time to help stop her, when the show returns Monday, January 15th to The CW.