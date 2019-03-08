‘Supergirl’: Lex Luthor Steps Up His Game in “House of L”

Lex Luthor steps up his game in “The House of L,” the March 24 episode of Supergirl, in which we get a lot of the background on what he has been doing during the time he was in prison — and, apparently, how some of what he has been doing has had ripple effects into the outside world, including impacting Supergirl and Lena.

In the episode before, Lex — who has previously been identified as having been sent to prison by Superman — shows up in National City, apparently having been released due to poor health. His agenda? Recruiting his sister Lena (Katie McGrath) to help him cure it.

While there is no specific indication as to what it is that is killing Lex, the comics may offer one potentially promising idea: Kryptonite poisoning.

While humans do not have the same immediate reaction to Kryptonite that Kryptonians do, the radiation from the alloy can cause harm and even death when people are exposed to it over long periods of time. In the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity, Luthor regularly wore a Kryptonite ring to keep the Man of Steel at bay — until it poisoned him, first forcing his hand to be amputated and ultimately taking his life.

(Kind of. He would later clone himself a new body and put his brain into it, masquerading as his own son for a time because comics.)

The Kryptonite poisoning angle would make sense, given that Lena has picked up on and improved Lex’s own synthetic Kryptonite research. That would make her a potential expert in the field of its properties and one of a very small number of people who could potentially help him recover from the lingering effects of long-term Kryptonite poisoning.

…Of course, if Lex Luthor comes to you asking for help with Kryptonite, do you help?

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“The House of L” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

LEX LUTHOR CONTINUES TO WREAK HAVOC — In the wake of Lex Luthor’s (guest star Jon Cryer) return, the show flashes back to what he’s been doing for the last two years and how his secret machinations and plans have affected Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath).

Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Eric Carrasco.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.

