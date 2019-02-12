‘Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Gets Engaged To Co-star Chris Wood

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are engaged!

Benoist, who plays the titular superheroine on The CW series, shared the happy news to Instagram on Sunday. The photo featured a beaming Benoist showing off her stunning engagement ring while Wood kissed her temple. You can check out the celebratory photo below.

Benoist captioned the photo “yes yes yes it will always be yes,” while Wood, who also shared the photo, opted for a simple caption of “the happiest”.

Benoist and Wood first met on the set of Supergirl when Wood was cast as Mon-El, a Daxamite prince who ended up on Earth when the destruction of Krypton also led to the devastation of his home world. While Mon-El and Supergirl initially had a rocky start to their relationship, the pair eventually became friends and then love interests on the show. However, that relationship ended when Mon-El was forced to leave Earth at the end of the show’s second season. He returned in Season 3, having ended up in the future where he helped form the Legion of Super-Heroes — and where he had married fellow hero Imra Ardeen. Wood departed the series at the end of Season 3, his friendship with Supergirl restored.

“The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years,” Rovner told TVLine. “We’ve loved telling Mon-El’s story, as well as the story we’ve told for him and Kara. We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion.”

Executive producer Jessica Queller hopes that fans have enjoyed the story they’ve told regarding the two heroes and feel both have grown because of it.

“They both have destinies in different times as heroes,” Queller said. “What they did was the sort-of Casablanca decision of putting what’s most important to them — which is saving the world — first. It’s a little bittersweet that one destiny is to be a hero in this time and one’s destiny is to run the Legion in another time, but I think they grew a lot from knowing one another. They have respect for one another, and they have a respect for the decisions they respectively made.”

Benoist was previously married to Glee co-star Blake Jenner. After marrying in 2013, Benoist filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in December 2017.

Congratulations to the super couple!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.