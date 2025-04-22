We Finally Know Why Obi-Wan Didn’t Raise Luke Skywalker on His Own

At the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the public was told that Padme Amidala’s newborn twins had died with her. In reality, Luke and Leia were split up and sent into hiding to protect them from their father and the Emperor. Leia was adopted by Padme’s close friend, Senator Bail Organa and his wife Breha, the Queen of Alderaan. As Bail Organa and Padme shared the same views on democracy, Leia was raised with the same inherent beliefs as her mother. Luke, however, was brought back to Tatooine to be raised by Anakin’s step-brother Owen Lars, and his wife Beru, in the very same home in which Anakin grew up. Though Obi-Wan set up his own home within viewing distance of the Lars residence so he could watch over Luke and ensure his protection, the question remains: why didn’t Obi-Wan simply raise Luke on his own?

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, George Lucas has an answer for us.

George Lucas Always Knew Obi-Wan Kenobi Could Not Take Luke in for One Reason

George Lucas famously had plans for the Star Wars Prequels while producing the Original Trilogy. Though many of his initial ideas eventually changed when the time came to begin writing the Prequel Trilogy, one staple remained untouched since Lucas initially discussed it at a conference in 1981: Obi-Wan was never intended to adopt and raise Luke Skywalker. In between the release of The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Return of the Jedi in 1983, Lucas laid out his plans regarding what would happen to Luke and Leia after Anakin’s descent to the dark side. His 1981 thoughts given to the producers of Return of the Jedi, to provide context for Luke and Leia’s past, were collected in the book The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III by Paul Duncan.

“The Skywalker line is very strong with the Force, so Ben says, ‘I think we should protect the kids, because they may be able to help us right the wrong that [Anakin] has created in the universe.’ Ben takes one and gives him to a couple out there on Tatooine, and he gets his little hideout in the hills and he watches [Luke] grow. Ben can’t raise Luke himself because he’s a wanted man.”

The rationale given is solid, as Obi-Wan was perhaps the most sought-after survivor of Order 66. Vader thirsted for vengeance against Obi-Wan, which was not only depicted in Star Wars comics but also in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Disney+ series depicts the first time Obi-Wan sees the monster Anakin has become since their battle on Mustafar at the end of Revenge of the Sith. While Obi-Wan is heartbroken to see how fall his beloved former apprentice had fallen, Vader was hellbent on Obi-Wan’s capture and revenge. It was for that reason that Obi-Wan was reluctant to leave his hideout on Tatooine in the first place in the beginning of the series, but his desire to protect Leia outweighed sticking to his life of isolation.

Vader was not the only one doggedly hunting Obi-Wan, making Obi-Wan’s need to stay hidden imperative. The Inquisitors – a group of Force-sensitive dark side users under Vader’s command – were specifically created to track down any surviving Jedi and either kill them or convince them to join the Empire. As the Inquisitors were under Vader’s thumb, they would have been well briefed on the urgency with which Vader wanted to find Obi-Wan.

Beyond the threat of the Empire, Darth Maul spent decades searching for Obi-Wan in order to exact revenge. Although Maul murdered the woman Obi-Wan loved, Mandalore’s Duchess Satine Kryze, his quest for vengeance for what Obi-Wan had done to him in The Phantom Menace was never satisfied. Maul makes his return in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars Rebels, which is set 3 years before A New Hope, searching for a way to obtain a Sith holocron that will lead him to Obi-Wan’s location. Maul eventually discovers that Obi-Wan is on Tatooine, and the two have their final confrontation in Season 3, Episode 20, entitled “Twin Suns.” While Obi-Wan ultimately defeats Maul, this is the first time that anyone managed to figure out where the Jedi sought refuge (at least that fans are aware of).

Considering “Twin Suns” occurs in Season 3 of Rebels, which is set 2 years before A New Hope, it’s safe to say that Obi-Wan was successful in keeping himself hidden for the full nineteen years between Episodes III and IV. Obi-Wan, however, did not know how successful he would be, which is why he did not adopt Luke himself. By distancing himself from Luke, he could easily watch over the boy, but also distance Luke from any possible enemies who may have tracked him down.

While George Lucas’ rationale is sound, one can’t help but wonder how Luke would have turned out if he had been raised by Obi-Wan, the whole time.

You can stream Star Wars content – including Andor Season 2 – on Disney+.