Netflix’s Best New Anime Finally Gets an English Dub Ahead of Season 2

Netflix has been showing off all types of cool new anime shows this year thus far, and now one of their best new releases has finally launched its full English dub ahead of Season 2. Blue Box was one of the latest generation of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises to get their own anime adaptation debuts, and the first half of its debut season made waves with fans last Fall for how much it stood out compared to the rest of the pack. This success then continued through the Winter 2025 anime schedule this year as the first season came to an end.

Blue Box was such a hit with fans that the anime was confirmed to be returning for a second season, but a release date has yet to be announced for this season as of the time of this publication. That leaves fans plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the series as it has officially launched its English dub for all 25 episodes of Blue Box released thus far. As announced by TMS Entertainment, English dubbed fans can now check out Blue Box Season 1’s dub release in English or other multi-language releases.

The English dub for Blue Box Season 1 is now streaming with Netflix, and it includes the first 25 episodes of the anime released thus far. The core voice cast at the center of it all includes Zach Aguilar as Taiki Inomata, Xanthe Hyunh as Chinatsu Kano, Kayli Mills as Hina Chono, Caden Shaffer as Kyo Kasahara, and Daman Mills as Kengo Haryu. Originally released by Koji Miura for Shonen Jump back in 2021, Blue Box is sports romance series has since carved out its own place in the magazine as one of the best modern romance tales overall.

That success that continued through the debut of the anime adaptation too, and it’s no mystery as to why as it feels like it uniquely appeals to both fans of sports manga stories and full romances. As for what Blue Box is about, TMS Entertainment teases the anime as such, “Do these sports-crossed lovers have a chance? Taiki Inomata loves badminton, but he has a long way to go before he can reach nationals. When Taiki sees upperclassman Chinatsu Kano practicing her heart out on the girls’ basketball team, he falls for her hard. After an unexpected turn of events brings the two closer together, sports might not be the first thing on their minds anymore!”

Anime Is Changing With Netflix

As a streaming platform overall, Netflix has been changing the way it has offered anime in the last few years. Just a few years ago, a series Netflix licensed would be held back for months at a time before finally launching around the world with both Japanese and English language dub options available. It was good to get everything all at once, but bad for the seasonal anime shows that live or die off of weekly conversation keeping the love for the series alive.

This is the case with Blue Box as it was one of the many new weekly anime releases streamed through Netflix, and has now dropped its entire English dub for fans who have yet to see it. In this way, Netflix not only gets to have fans enjoy each new anime as it hits weekly (and contribute to the conversations online) but then will also have fans who can watch it all at once when the dub is ready. It’s a change in a great direction for Netflix.