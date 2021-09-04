Supergirl: Thomas Lennon Returns in "Mxy in the Middle" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Mxy in the Middle", the eleventh episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 14th, and marks the return of Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon as the fan-favorite Fifth Dimensional imp, Mxyzptlk. Lennon previously appeared as Mxy last season for Supergirl's 100th episode and was an immediate hit with fans who have eagerly awaited his return.

The episode will see the Super Friends needing to stop another Fifth Dimensional imp, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing Mxy and will also give viewers more of Nyxly's story as Mxy explains things to his friends through song. That's right, we might get a bit of singing and dancing from Mxy in the episode. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt.

Lennon teased his return as Mxy in a social media post earlier this year which featured the actor in a short video set to Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" with the video revealing Mxy's distinctive "horned" hairstyle and then, his character's name on a trailer on set. Mxy is rocking that same hairstyle in the episode photos, which you can keep reading to see for yourself.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Mxy in the Middle" will air on September 14th.