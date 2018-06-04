‘Supergirl’ Makes a Major Choice in “Not Kansas” Preview

The CW has released a promo for next week’s episode of Supergirl, “Not Kansas” and after discovering part of Krypton survived, Kara has a major choice to make.

Tonight, Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) mission to collect a piece of Kryptonian rock they can use to save Sam/Reign (Odette Annable) led to the discovery that Argo, a major city on Krypton, had survived the planet’s destruction as did Kara’s mother, Alura (Erica Durance). As you can see in the promo, that discovery means Kara can go “home”.

But Kara’s joy may well spell doom for Earth. In the promo it looks like whatever they were working on to help stop Reign has failed as the Worldkiller appears more powerful than ever and, like James (Mehcad Brooks) says, Earth is down one bulletproof superhero. This may be the beginning of what David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onnz on the series, recently teased at an appearance at MCM London. When asked about future storylines, Harewood said there would be major changes at the end of the season that will impact next season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next year,” Harewood revealed. “I won’t go into too many details, but at the end of this season… how do I put this? At the end of the season, there are some changes. And I’m really looking forward to seeing how those changes play out. And your question is very much wrapped up in those changes, so I can’t go into it too much, but I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Benoist herself has hinted that some of those choices may well be Kara’s.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Not Kansas” is set to air June 4th.