‘Supergirl’: “Of Two Minds” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Of Two Minds”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see the emergence of the third Worldkiller, Pestilence — or at least her powers. As we saw at the end of tonight’s episode, something is causing birds to fall dead from the sky and in the preview, that illness will infect citizens of National City as well, including Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan).

As you can see in the preview, the illness has no cure and is always fatal, according to Mon-El (Chris Wood) and he might know a little bit about it. As fans saw last week, Earth-38’s future could be put in major danger if Pestilence isn’t stopped. Pestilence becomes Blight, the same terrifying entity that wipes out Winath in the future and may be behind the devastating event in the 25th century that wipes out most of the Earth’s population. However, even knowing the future and having the Legion there doesn’t mean coming up with a plan to stop Pestilence will be easy. In the preview, Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) sharply points out that Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) fails to stop the Worldkiller in the future she is from.

Elsewhere, Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) will continue to be monitored by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), as they try to figure out how to rid Sam of Reign. However, what saving Sam might end up looking like could be a bittersweet kind of redemption.

Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think that there is a way to separate the two,” Annable told ComicBook.com during an interview earlier this year. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs, here, because I really don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, or having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think would be a really nice ending. So I’m gonna go with that one.”

You can view the official synopsis for “Of Two Minds” below.

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.

However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Of Two Minds” will air on Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.