‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Adds ‘Hell on Wheels’ Alum Angela Zhou

Supergirl may still be in the middle of its midseason hiatus, but it looks like a new face will be seen in National City when the show returns.

Angela Zhou has reportedly joined the cast of the The CW series, according to Supergirl.TV. Zhou is best known for her role as Fong / Mei on Hell on Wheels, as well as performances on Stitchers and My Haunted House.

Zhou will reportedly be playing Dr. Grace Parker, who is described as “a renowned surgeon in National City [who] has had quite a career in healing the sick and injured.” Interestingly, Parker does not appear to have a DC Comics counterpart, but there are a few possibilities as to how she could factor into the proceedings.

With Sam Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) enlisting Lena Luthor’s (Katie McGrath) help in uncovering the truth about herself, Parker could play into that role in some form or fashion.

There’s also a chance that Parker ends up actually being more than meets the eye, and her role actually involves her becoming some sort of DC Comics hero or villain. After all, the final member of Reign’s Worldkillers, Pestilence, is still unaccounted for, and having her initially operate as a doctor who helps National City would be an interesting plot twist.

And finally, there’s simply a chance that Parker will simply be an ordinary doctor, one who is tasked with helping mend a certain character on the show. With a growing number of people being caught in the crossfire of Supergirl‘s fight against the Worldkillers, as well as the ever-mysterious goings on of the Legion of Super-Heroes, that almost creates even more possibilities.

While it’s unknown what episode Zhou’s character will debut in, or just how much of a role she’ll play in the remainder of Season 3, Supergirl fans will surely be eager to find out.

Supergirl will return with new episodes on April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.