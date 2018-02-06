‘Supergirl’ Reveals the Truth About Mon-El and Imra’s Marriage in “Both Sides Now”

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl may be the last for a few weeks as The CW‘s schedule shifts to welcome back Legends of Tomorrow, but before going on hiatus the show gave fans a major reveal about Mon-El’s relationship with Imra Ardeen.

Spoilers below for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Both Sides Now”.

In tonight’s episode, Mon-El (Chris Wood) isn’t quite himself. The Legion ship isn’t operational, and trying to get it back up and running — presumably so they can go home — is stressful, and Mon-El is short for other reasons. When Imra offers to help, and he snaps at her, J’onn (David Harewood) wisely figures out there are relationship problems. He gets some drinks, sits down with Mon-El, and soon enough, fans finally find out the truth behind Mon-El’s marriage to Imra.

It turns out that Mon-El and Imra’s marriage was, more or less, an arranged marriage. Imra came from a powerful and influential family, and marrying Mon-El brought the planets together, presumably bringing peace and alliance. Mon-El admits that he was fond of Imra at first and respected her, but that over time their partnership turned to love and the marriage became more real. As he never expected to see Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) again, that was a welcome situation, but now? Seeing Kara has brought all of his feelings back, and now his marriage and relationships in general have become more complicated.

The idea that Mon-El and Imra’s marriage not being real is one that some fans have theorized from the beginning, though the suggestion there was that Imra was using her telepathic abilities to manipulate Mon-El into a relationship. While that could still be the case — Mon-El is a little light on details in the story he tells J’onn — this reveal fits with what Amy Jackson herself has hinted at. The actress previously told Entertainment Weekly that there would be a twist to the Mon-El and Imra story.

“In the next episodes, more will unravel,” Jackson said. “Obviously, I can’t reveal too much, but there is a twist and the turn in the plot for sure.”

Of course, it appears that it’s not just the Mon-El/Imra relationship that has a twist. Near the end of the episode, with the Legion ship repaired, Imra and Mon-El have a heart-to-heart about Mon-El’s conflicted feelings only for Imra to reveal that maybe it’s time for her to let him in on about the truth about the mission — specifically why they’re in National City in the time Mon-El came from. What that truth is? Fans will have to wait to find out. Tonight’s episode was the last for the show until April 16th.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. The show is now on hiatus until April 16th, with Legends of Tomorrow picking up the timeslot next week.