‘Supergirl’: What Is GBS?

One of Supergirl‘s newest foes returned tonight, and a pretty big Easter egg for him was dropped along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘Damage’, below.

Tonight’s episode saw the comeback of Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), a real estate developer with a grudge against Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist).

Early on in the episode, Morgan was shown giving a press conference from Luthor Childrens Hospital. He revealed that several children had contracted lead poisioning from the bomb Lena set off in the season two finale.

One of the media outlets on hand while Morgan gave the press conference was GBS – something very familiar to Morgan Edge’s DC Comics lore.

In the comics, Edge is essentially the founder of Galaxy Communications, before he is outed as being involved with the Intergang. Edge’s father, Vincent Edge, then takes over the company.

Galaxy Communications goes on to form a sort of media empire, including the Galaxy Broadcasting System television network. Along the way, they establish a sort of alliance with the Daily Planet, with the two companies teaming up against LexCorp and its media channels. Galaxy went on to purchase the Daily Planet, leading to Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lana Lang all joining the staff.

This merger (which seems to be the word of the day today) carried over into the New 52, with Clark eventually joining the Galaxy-owned Daily Planet. Clark eventually becomes at odds with Edge, and comes to the conclusion that Galaxy is more concerned about ratings than journalistic integrity. Clark leaves the Planet to become an independent Internet blogger (similar to Kara in Supergirl‘s second season).

At the time of this publishing, it’s unknown exactly what role GBS could have in Supergirl‘s third season, or if Edge is even tied to the company. But after he attempted to buy CatCo in the season three premiere, it certainly isn’t out of the question that he would form his own media company as a competition. Fans will just have to keep watching Supergirl to find out.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.