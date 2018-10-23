‘Supergirl’ Casts James Olsen’s Sister for Season 4

James Olsen’s family is getting a little bigger on Supergirl.

The CW has announced that Jane the Virgin actress Azie Tesfai has been cast in a recurring role as Kelly Olsen, sister to Mehcad Brooks’ James Olsen/Guardian (via Deadline).

Kelly is described as an intelligent and insightful woman who spent time in the military in order to pay for medical school. Having recently discharged from the military, Kelly is currently finishing her training as a psychiatrist and is described as having a large heart and caring deeply about others.

It’s unclear how Kelly will fit into Season 4 of The CW series, though given the rise of anti-alien sentiment as well as James’ own issues after revealing himself as Guardian it might be good for James to have some family around.

Tesfai is just the latest new addition to Supergirl this season. The series has added a number of new characters in various roles, including Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty, Rhona Mitra as Mercy Graves, April Parker Jones as Colonel Haley, David Ajala as Manchester Black among others.

Speaking of Manchester Black, the character is set to make his Supergirl debut in the upcoming episode, “Ahimsa”. He was mentioned briefly in the Season 4 premiere as the person Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) blames for her brother, Lex’s downfall. Lex himself will also come to Supergirl this season, though the character has not yet been cast.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” Executive Producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

Supergirl airs at 8/7 central on Sundays ahead of episodes of Charmed on The CW.