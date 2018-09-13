‘Supergirl’ Gets a New Costume in Season 4 Trailer

Supergirl dropped a new trailer for its upcoming fourth season at San Diego Comic-Con and while there wasn’t a lot of new footage there was one very big reveal: Supergirl is getting an insane new suit for season four.

Near the end of the trailer — which you can check out above — a figure appears in the darkness with the familiar red and blue of Supergirl’s costume but this isn’t the outfit fans have come to know and love for the Girl of Steel. Instead, the costume has an armored look, complete with a mask and a glowing, light-up chest sigil that makes the heroine completely stand out. You can check out that below.

While the suit clearly bears the sigil for the House of El that Supergirl wears on her costume, it’s not clear exactly who is wearing it. As fans of the series will recall, during the season three finale it was revealed that another Kara Zor-El exists in the world — this one appearing out of the woods in Siberia, greeted by what appeared to be Russian military. Showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller previously confirmed that Supergil would be putting their spin on the Superman story Red Son in season four, something they reiterated during today’s panel.

“We’re all huge fans of the Red Son comic and we’re excited to tell our version of it,” Rovner said. “We tease it out at the beginning and it becomes a centerpiece later this season.”

Of course, the new suit really could belong to Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Queller told the panel audience that in season four there would be a significant anti-alien sentiment on Supergirl, one that directly clashes with Supergirl as the symbol of hope. Giving Supergirl a new costume might not just be a practical choice for the hero depending on what enemies and threats she faces in season four, but a symbolic one as well. Making Supergirl’s sigil glow quite literally makes it a beacon.

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.