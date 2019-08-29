Supergirl Season 5 Premiere Photos Reveal Better Look at New Costume

A lot of the talk surrounding Supergirl heading into the upcoming fifth season is the new costume being worn by Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers. Of course, it’s no surprise that one of the first photos released from the Season 5 premiere features a full look at the new outfit.

On Thursday, The CW unveiled a batch of five brand new photos from the next season premiere. In addition to Kara in her new suit, there are some looks at popular characters like Dreamer, Braniac-5, Alex, and Hank. The Season 5 premiere, titled “Event Horizon,” is set to arrive on October 6th.

Not only is there a new suit arriving this season, but there will also be a terrifying new threat coming to the series. Leviathan is set to be the next villain on Supergirl, though the show’s version will be a bit different than the one appearing in the comics.

You can check out all of the new Supergirl photos in the gallery below.

